South Downs Way: Half-century marked with commemorative plaques and beer
- Published
Commemorative plaques and a specially-brewed beer will help mark the 50th anniversary of the South Downs Way.
The picturesque 100-mile chalk path, between Winchester in Hampshire and Eastbourne in East Sussex, was officially opened on 15 July 1972.
The beer is being produced by the Long Man Brewery in Litlington, East Sussex.
Plaques will be put up in all 66 parishes along the hilltop route, which takes in chalky peaks and white cliffs.
The path's highest point is Butser Hill in Hampshire at 271m (889ft) and it follows a route thought to have been used for 8,000 years, with a series sites of iron age forts dotted along it.
Plaques will be attached to finger posts directing walkers and cyclists.
The countryside surrounding the path is chalk grassland, which can have up to 40 different wildflowers and more than 20 different butterfly species in a single square metre.
Andy Gattiker, National Trails & Rights of Way Lead, said: "The beauty of the trail is that it offers something for everyone, whether it's an interesting day-trip, short break or a week-long ramble.
"We couldn't maintain the route without the help of dedicated volunteers, who get involved in surveying, practical work, helping at public events and administration, so a big thank you to them as we celebrate this birthday."