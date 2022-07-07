Shoreham Cement Works future put to public consultation
- Published
The public are being urged to say what they think should be done with a large disused industrial site.
Shoreham Cement Works in West Sussex stopped production in 1991.
The 109 acre site, which includes a former chalk quarry and a 91m (298ft) brick chimney, lies in the South Downs National Park.
A public consultation into its future use runs until 2 August, with the views of local people being taken into account during planning applications.
Steve Neocleous of Adur District Council said: "The cement works is an iconic site, but has been disused for too long. It badly needs to be regenerated to the benefit of residents and visitors.
"This is a unique opportunity for Adur residents to have their say on the future of one of the south's biggest brownfield sites."
The site also includes a natural amphitheatre created by chalk cliffs.
A previous plan, put forward in 2015, was to turn the site into an eco-holiday centre.
An area action plan has been drawn up by the South Downs National Park Authority, which will guide any planning applications.