Lancing sewage leak: Flooding cleared ahead of repair
Flooding has been cleared from a coastal estate after raw sewage leaked into the streets for a sixth time since October, Southern Water has said.
Waste water was "climbing the pavements" on Monday, according to an infuriated resident of West Beach estate in Lancing, West Sussex.
The water company said tankers and pumps cleared the flood overnight.
"We can now start digging to reveal the burst and decide on a method for repair," it added.
Southern Water apologised on Monday for the "ongoing disruption and distress" its customers on the West Beach estate faced.
In a statement on Tuesday, it said it was prioritising the clean-up and disinfection of pathways and roads, and would work with customers to thoroughly clean affected driveways.
It warned that traffic management would be needed on the A259 and apologised to motorists affected.