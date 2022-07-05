Katie Price speeding charge dismissed in court
Two charges against reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price have been dismissed by magistrates.
Ms Price, 44, had been charged with one count of exceeding 60mph on 13 September and one count of failing to provide information on 26 January.
At a hearing at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday, no evidence was offered so the case was dismissed.
Ms Price did not attend the hearing, which had been due to take place on Tuesday but was brought forward.
Last December, Ms Price received a suspended sentence after crashing her BMW near Partridge Green in West Sussex.
She was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity sessions to be completed within 12 months.
She was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Since then, in June, she avoided a potential jail sentence after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancée.
Instead, she was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court.