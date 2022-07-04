Ditchling crash: Pedestrian named in fatal 'fail-to-stop' accident
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop has died, police have confirmed.
Jack Brandon, 22, from Hassocks, was struck on the B2112 New Road, between Ditchling and Clayton, in the early hours of Sunday.
His next-of-kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers, Sussex Police said.
Anyone who saw a white vehicle with a broken headlight and a missing nearside wing mirror is asked to get in touch.
The force is also keen to hear from any garages that have been asked to repair such damage since Sunday.
