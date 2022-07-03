Ditchling crash: Search for damaged van after hit-and-run
A pedestrian was hit by a van that failed to stop, police have said.
Sussex Police say the crash happened on the B2112 New Road between Ditchling and Clayton, East Sussex, shortly after 06:00 BST on Sunday.
Officers are now trying to find a white van, believed to have a 2015 number plate, with no onside wing mirror and headlight damage.
No other details about the pedestrian - including their condition - have been released.
Part of the road remains closed.
