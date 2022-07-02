Hove: Witness appeal after boy, 8, seriously injured in collision
An eight-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a car and a child's scooter, police say.
The incident happened in New Church Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens in Hove, East Sussex, at 21:10 BST on Friday.
Sussex Police say a white vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.
Officers want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage.
