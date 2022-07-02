Hove: Witness appeal after boy, 8, seriously injured in collision

New Church Road and the Pembroke Gradens junction in Hove
Sussex Police say the incident happened on New Church Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens on Friday evening

An eight-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a car and a child's scooter, police say.

The incident happened in New Church Road at the junction with Pembroke Gardens in Hove, East Sussex, at 21:10 BST on Friday.

Sussex Police say a white vehicle involved in the incident left the scene.

Officers want to speak to any witnesses or those with dashcam footage.

