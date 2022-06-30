Cost of living: Brighton meals on wheels service warns of cash crisis
The only meals on wheels service based in Brighton and Hove says it is facing a cash crisis as it called for more funding.
Since it was set up at the start of the pandemic, the East Brighton Food Co-operative has delivered 169,000 meals across the city.
But the volunteer-run organisation says it desperately needs more money to keep providing hot meals across the city.
Brighton and Hove City Council said it is allocating £22,500 fresh funding.
Bryan Coyle, chief executive of East Brighton Food Co-operative, said: "We are in the last chance saloon.
"Local authorities haven't got much money and things like meals on wheels are disappearing and elderly people are dying of malnutrition."
The organisation said it is struggling in particular to cover its staffing costs. It has helped more than 1,500 vulnerable people and saved over 350 tonnes of food from being wasted, it says.
A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: "We understand very clearly the importance of the East Brighton Food Co-op's meal delivery service for so many people in our city.
"We're keen to do all we can to help them and the other organisations providing emergency food."