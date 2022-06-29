Hastings: Man arrested after Wellington Square attack

Police at scene of Hastings assaultDan Jessup
The man was found unconscious in Wellington Square, Hastings

A man has been arrested after another man taken to hospital with serious injuries following an attack.

Sussex Police said the man was found unconscious in Wellington Square, Hastings, at about 19:35 BST on Tuesday.

His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, with detectives appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

