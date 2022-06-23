East Sussex County Council faces 'financial uncertainty'
East Sussex County Council faces an "unprecedented level of financial uncertainty", according to a report.
The council's chief executive, Becky Shaw, said the impact of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, as well as rising inflation is affecting its finances.
She said adult social care reforms will create additional demand on council services.
The authority is set to consider Ms Shaw's report on Monday as part of the budget-setting process.
Adult social care reforms include a lifetime cap on the costs people will have to pay for care, with more people being eligible for financial support from the council.
The council says it has made significant savings over the past decade to live within its means, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
But Ms Shaw said: "Cost pressures have already increased in the current year and the outlook in the medium term is far more challenging.
"There remains a significant gap between the income we currently expect to receive and the costs of providing core services, with significant additional risk arising from adult social care and other reforms.
"Fundamentally, without further government support or sustainable reform of local government finances, we will not have the funding we need for the future."
According to the report, the council expects these new responsibilities to be "fully funded by government", but acknowledges that this may not be the case.
On Monday cabinet members are set to discuss Ms Shaw's state of the county report - a document which marks the beginning of its budget-setting process.