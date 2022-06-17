Gatwick: Passenger dies leaving EasyJet flight
- Published
A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport as they were leaving an aircraft.
EasyJet has confirmed the death of the passenger on Wednesday.
An airline spokesman said: "A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive.
"However the passenger sadly later passed away."
Gatwick Airport said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility (PRMs) at the time.
"A member of Wilson James staff was waiting when the aircraft arrived and was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred," a spokesperson said.
"Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident.
"It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy."
He said a formal investigation was under way.