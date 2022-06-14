Wealden bin strikes: Agreement sees bin crews return
A deal has been reached to end the Wealden district bin strike, according to the GMB union.
The GMB's refuse collectors walked out on 25 April in a dispute over pay with employers Biffa, with the original offer being rejected by 93%.
On Tuesday afternoon the union announced it had accepted a pay offer of between 24% and 27%, depending on members' roles.
It said workers would resume kerbside collections on Wednesday.
Gary Palmer, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Our members have successfully earned themselves a massive pay rise, but this is simply just reward for the demanding and very important job that they do every day.
"This is a massive pay deal and it is testament to their determination and drive of the members."
A pop-up waste site has been opened in Hailsham for householders to take their excess refuse.
The strike was initially scheduled to last two weeks, but was extended by the GMB.