Crowborough: Firefighters attended blaze in derelict building
- Published
Firefighters have attended a blaze in a derelict property in Crowborough.
Eight fire engines from Crowborough, Mayfield, Wadhurst, Uckfield and Lewes battled the fire in Old Lane on the outskirts of the East Sussex town just after 21:00 BST on Monday.
Nearby roads remain closed on Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported in the fire, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said. Sussex Police are urging people to stay away from the area.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.