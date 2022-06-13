Worthing PCSO accused of raping woman while she pretended to sleep
A police community support officer raped a woman while she pretended to be asleep, a court heard.
Jamal Robinson, 29, denies assaulting the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following a night out in Brighton.
During the prosecution opening at Lewes Crown Court, jurors heard the woman willingly went to Mr Robinson's parents' home.
After some initial "reluctant" sex, he then assaulted her, the court was told.
Mr Robinson, of Ventnor Villas, Hove, was out with a friend in December 2019, going to various clubs including Revolutions and Shoosh.
They met the woman and a friend of hers at both clubs.
The four got a lift to Mr Robinson's parents' home in Brighton Road, Worthing, from his uncle at about 05:40, the court heard.
Mr Robinson and the woman stayed in the lounge, while their friends went into another room.
'Things changed'
Edward Hand, prosecuting, said the woman was "reluctant to engage in sex at this stage", but conceded that "reluctant consent is nonetheless consent and therefore that part of the sex between the defendant and [woman] does not form part of the two charges".
After this, the woman went to the bathroom and when she returned to the lounge "things changed", the court heard.
She told the defendant that she was not in the mood for sex and wanted to sleep, and sent a message to her friend saying she wanted to leave.
Mr Hand said: "He appeared to be upset and plainly wanted more sex."
Mr Robinson began a sex act on her but she said "no" and then pretended to fall asleep, after which she was raped, the jury was told.
Afterwards, she met her friend in the bathroom and told her the defendant was "making her do things she did not want to do", so the pair called a taxi and left, the court heard.
She was interviewed by police three days later after telling staff at her college what happened.
Mr Robinson's defence is that at no point was consent withdrawn, he also denies that there any sexual contact while she appeared to be sleeping, the court heard.
The trial continues.