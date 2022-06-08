Adur & Worthing: Councillors back use of reserves after bin strike
Councillors at Adur & Worthing Council backed the use of reserve funds to pay for costs following a bin strike.
An agreement was reached between the councils and the GMB and Unison following a month-long dispute.
But the strike and salary review caused "significant unbudgeted cost implications" of £1.8m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The councils' Joint Strategic Committee backed chief executive Catherine Howe's decision to urgently release reserves.
Dr Howe said: "Nobody's living their best life in the middle of a dispute like this and I want to thank everybody for their efforts in getting it resolved."
Opposition leader Kevin Jenkins expressed concerns about council finances and pointed to advice that low reserves should only be used as a "last resort".
He praised officers for their work in ending the dispute, adding: "I think without a robust approach, the figures in this report that we see today would have been even more damaging."
The councils will need to find an extra £312,610 during the 2023-2024 financial year and possibly beyond.
Chief financial officer Sarah Gobey said the council faced "significant risks this financial year".
Since budgets were agreed in February, inflation has hit 9%, energy costs have soared and pay talks with council staff are ongoing.
Ms Gobey said officers plan to recommend a "programme of action" and a review of all major projects.