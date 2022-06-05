Platinum Jubilee: South East celebrates for a final day

In Brenchley, Kent, a Jubilee table stretches the length of the high street

As Platinum Jubilee celebrations entered their fourth and final day, parties in streets and parks got into full swing.

In Petworth, West Sussex, dozens of people turned out for The Big Lunch in the street.

Villagers in Brenchley in Kent set up tables running the length of the High Street as people enjoyed a feast.

Hundreds turned out in The Bayle, Folkestone, and Hailsham, East Sussex, with food and live music on offer.

Live coverage of Jubilee celebrations across the South East

Hundreds of people gathered at The Bayle in Folkestone
Party in the park in Hailsham
Matketa, Dean, Wendy and Cooper the dog were ready to party at The Bayle in Folkestone
The Sapsford family tucking into their Jubilee Picnic at Gatton Park, Reigate
Ladies enjoyed the atmosphere in Petworth for The Big Lunch
Sev is crowned Queen of The Bayle in Folkestone
Tables were laden with food in Petworth for The Big Lunch

