Platinum Jubilee: South East celebrates for a final day
As Platinum Jubilee celebrations entered their fourth and final day, parties in streets and parks got into full swing.
In Petworth, West Sussex, dozens of people turned out for The Big Lunch in the street.
Villagers in Brenchley in Kent set up tables running the length of the High Street as people enjoyed a feast.
Hundreds turned out in The Bayle, Folkestone, and Hailsham, East Sussex, with food and live music on offer.