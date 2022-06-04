Platinum Jubilee: South East celebrates for a third day
A third day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been taking place in the South East.
Crowds flocked to a river pageant in Medway, a carnival parade in Eastbourne, parties in parks and streets, and some indoor lunches during brief spells of rain.
In Chichester the fire brigade led a parade, which also featured an alpaca, and a party was held in Priory Park.
In Wadhurst a themed lunch was held in the Commemoration Hall.
The local history society also created a display of highlights from the Queen's 70-year reign, and a Party on The Pitch event on the green outside saw people enjoying live music and picnics on haybales.
Wadhurst Junior School and Sacred Heart School also led a procession through the town.
In Chatham, the Lord Lieutenant of Kent, Lady Colgrain, attended the river pageant, where traditional barges were on display.
Bands including The Hot Rats also kept people entertained at the nearby Sun Pier as the ships gathered.
Hundreds of people turned out in Lewes for some live music, stalls and displays with steam-powered vehicles.
In Petham, near Canterbury, and in Herne Bay neighbours celebrated together with street parties.