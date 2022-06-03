Platinum Jubilee: South East celebrates for a second day

Crowds filled Cuckfield High Street in West Sussex for a huge street party on Friday

A second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been taking place in the South East.

Crowds flocked to high streets in Cuckfield, West Sussex and Gillingham, Kent, to celebrate with community street parties.

Events included a classic car show in Burgess Hill featuring cars from every decade of the Queen's reign.

The High Street in Gillingham, Kent, featured a wrestling display, fancy dress and singing from a gospel choir.

Revellers dressed up for the celebrations in Gillingham, Kent

Neil Charlick from the Gillingham Street Angels, which helped organise the event, said:"We've had two years of really hard times with Covid and the cost of living rising. We really just wanted to give back to the community.

"This has been organised and run by the community, everything is free, it's just an amazing day for everybody."

Lindy Elphick (L) and Belinda Campopiano (R) helped to organise and decorate the high street for Cuckfield's street party

Volunteers set up long tables and decorated the high street as about 1,000 revellers gathered for a jubilee lunch at a street party in Cuckfield, West Sussex.

Co-organiser Lindy Elphick said: "This is what the village does.

"The team behind it have been amazing. It's involved a lot of key people in the community."

Cadets led the parade in Royal Tunbridge Wells

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, for a parade in honour of the Queen, with local cadets kicking off the day of celebrations with a musical performance through the town.

Classic cars from every year of the Queen's reign were on display at Fairfield Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, as part of the town's Jubileefest series of events.

Weald Classic Vehicle Club displayed a number of classic cars from every decade of the Queen's reign at an even in Burgess Hill
Ralph Hault dressed for the occasion during parades in Ramsgate, Kent

A list of street parties and other jubilee-inspired events across the South East can be found here.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics