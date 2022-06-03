Platinum Jubilee: South East celebrates for a second day
A second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been taking place in the South East.
Crowds flocked to high streets in Cuckfield, West Sussex and Gillingham, Kent, to celebrate with community street parties.
Events included a classic car show in Burgess Hill featuring cars from every decade of the Queen's reign.
The High Street in Gillingham, Kent, featured a wrestling display, fancy dress and singing from a gospel choir.
Neil Charlick from the Gillingham Street Angels, which helped organise the event, said:"We've had two years of really hard times with Covid and the cost of living rising. We really just wanted to give back to the community.
"This has been organised and run by the community, everything is free, it's just an amazing day for everybody."
Volunteers set up long tables and decorated the high street as about 1,000 revellers gathered for a jubilee lunch at a street party in Cuckfield, West Sussex.
Co-organiser Lindy Elphick said: "This is what the village does.
"The team behind it have been amazing. It's involved a lot of key people in the community."
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, for a parade in honour of the Queen, with local cadets kicking off the day of celebrations with a musical performance through the town.
Classic cars from every year of the Queen's reign were on display at Fairfield Recreation Ground in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, as part of the town's Jubileefest series of events.
