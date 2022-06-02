Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations begin across the South East

Revellers enjoyed the sunshine and music in Eastbourne

People have been out across the South East enjoying the sunshine, as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations begin.

Live music events have been held in locations including Dover in Kent and Eastbourne in East Sussex.

The Queen's 70-year reign is being marked with four days of celebrations, including bank holidays on Thursday and Friday.

Here are some of the best pictures of events taking place on Thursday in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

People in Dover enjoyed a blast of live music
Eastbourne also hosted an open-air concert
Elsewhere in Eastbourne, the street parties are in full swing
A group of "little ships", veterans of the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940, have arrived in Ramsgate Harbour, Kent, as part of the celebrations
In Bidborough, near Tunbridge Wells in Kent, people staged their own version of the classic TV show It's a Knockout
Stephen Cranford
The sun shone on revellers at Macs Farm in Ditchling, near Lewes, East Sussex

