Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: Ovingdean charity manager awarded MBE
A charity manager who helps blind veterans has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
Lesley Garven, who has been at the Blind Veterans UK centre in Ovingdean, East Sussex, for 10 years, received the honour for services to veterans.
The award was given for her work with the centre's 30 permanent residents throughout the pandemic.
Chief executive of the charity, Maj Gen Nick Caplin, said: "Lesley's award is wholly deserved."
He said: "All of us at Blind Veterans UK are delighted for her.
"As Covid-19 struck, she focused on creating a safe environment for our elderly vision-impaired residents.
"She used social media to secure PPE support when supplies were stretched and set up Covid-19 testing arrangements for her staff and residents with a leading university, to provide assurance before the national testing systems were established."
Ms Garven said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed and want to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at our centre who have worked so tirelessly, particularly throughout the pandemic."
Blind veteran Tony Harbour, 86 and from Saltdean, supported Ms Garven's nomination and said: "Lesley is a constant source of sunshine and inspiration to all us blind veterans. She lifts our spirits, makes us laugh and gives us hope."
Ms Garven is one of many Sussex residents to receive an MBE ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Others include foster carers Stephen and Deborah Lawlor, Daniel Kwadwo Poku for services to music, headteacher Sue Marooney and manager of Mais House Royal British Legion Care Home Susan Barnes.