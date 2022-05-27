Brighton and Hove: City's pools face closure over chlorine shortage
- Published
Brighton and Hove City Council has warned that closing the city's swimming pools due to a national chlorine shortage will have a "huge impact".
Supply chain difficulties and shortages are being experienced due to global production issues and the temporary closure of a factory which produces 80% of the UK's chlorine.
Some pools are facing temporary closures as supplies runs out.
It could be some time before deliveries return to normal, the council says.
Chlorine will be prioritised for the city's main pool facilities at the Prince Regent Swimming Complex in Brighton and King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove, so they can be kept open for schools swimming, learn to swim lessons, public and club swimming for as long as possible, a council spokesman said.
Swimmers can help to keep the pool water as clean as possible by showering before swimming, the authority has advised.
Martin Osborne, co-chair of the city council's tourism, equalities, communities and culture committee, said: "We understand that closing our paddling and swimming pools will have a huge impact on our residents and visitors, particularly during the summer months, but without an adequate supply of chlorine, we cannot safely operate these facilities.
"We will do everything we can to keep our pools open for as long as possible but, like many other authorities across the country, it looks likely that there may be significant closures."