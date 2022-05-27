EasyJet flights cancelled after software failure
EasyJet has apologised to customers after a software failure forced it to cancel some 200 flights.
The airline initially announced the flights affected would be those departing between 13:00 and 15:00 BST on Thursday, but then said the disruption could last longer.
Airports across the UK have been affected. A further 11 Gatwick flights have been cancelled on Friday so far.
The disruption has left holidaymakers stranded abroad.
In a statement, the airline said: "easyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified.
"Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours."
'Apply for compensation'
One woman claimed passengers were told their flight had been cancelled just 10 minutes before they were due to board the plane.
Others have been stuck at airports, including Gatwick and Stansted.
Both Edinburgh and Luton have seen seven arrivals and seven departures cancelled, while nine flights from Manchester have been affected.
The statement from easyJet added: "We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations."