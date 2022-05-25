Katie Price admits breaching restraining order

PA Media
Katie Price arrived at Lewes Crown Court with fiance Carl Woods on Wednesday

Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancee.

The 43-year-old from West Sussex was accused of breaching the restraining order against ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee, Michelle Penticost, on 21 January.

Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court where she changed her earlier plea.

More to follow.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics