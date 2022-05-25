Katie Price admits breaching restraining order
- Published
Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancee.
The 43-year-old from West Sussex was accused of breaching the restraining order against ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee, Michelle Penticost, on 21 January.
Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court where she changed her earlier plea.
More to follow.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.