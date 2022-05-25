Katie Price admits breaching restraining order

PA Media
Katie Price arrived at Lewes Crown Court with fiance Carl Woods on Wednesday

Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancée.

The court heard Price hurled a "tirade of abuse" at Kieran Hayler's fiancée, Michelle Penticost, on 21 January.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to the breach.

