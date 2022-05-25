Katie Price admits breaching restraining order
Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband's fiancée.
The court heard Price hurled a "tirade of abuse" at Kieran Hayler's fiancée, Michelle Penticost, on 21 January.
The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly, under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.
Price appeared at Lewes Crown Court where she pleaded guilty to the breach.
