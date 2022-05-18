Cost of living: Reduced spending 'a worry' for East Sussex tourism industry
- Published
Tourism bosses in East Sussex say the rising cost of living and reduced customer spending are "top of the list" of worries this summer season.
The concerns were aired as the Hastings and 1066 Country group met in person for the first time since the pandemic.
Jane Ellis, tourism officer for the group, said: "Top of the list is the cost of living crisis. Money won't go as far this year."
The group's 200 members run attractions across Hastings, Rother and Wealden.
Ms Ellis said the members of the organisation were concerned because costs had gone up for their attractions.
"People have got much less money to spend," she added.
"They may be booking a holiday and getting here, but when they're getting here they're not spending that much money anymore," Ms Ellis said.
Stewart Drew, CEO of the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, said the venue's utility bills had increased by 140%.
Mr Drew said: "It hurts slightly, but the customer is going through exactly the same thing."
The tourism industry was badly affected by the series of lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many unable to capitalise on crowds and tourists visiting from abroad.
Some businesses said staff recruitment and retention were also a concern for the tourism sector in the wake of the pandemic.
Chris Beveridge, who runs Knockhatch Adventure Park near Hailsham, said: "We have four main food outlets and last weekend we only had two of those open, and that's just because of struggles in the hospitality sector to recruit staff."
Businesses had been hoping a bumper summer period this year could help the sector recover from the impact of Covid-19.