Peacehaven: Fatal crash PCs 'should not be working in public'
The brother of a man who died after he was struck by a police car has spoken of his disappointment that officers involved are still on active duty.
Karl Hölscher-Ermert's 27-year-old brother, Arthur, was hit by an unmarked car in Peacehaven on 30 April.
He said: "They should not be in public, working with the community when they have taken a life from us."
Sussex Police has insisted the driver of the car is subject to restricted duties that are not public-facing.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has been carrying out an investigation.
The IOPC said Mr Hölscher-Ermert had just got out of an Audi which was being pursued by a different police car moments before he was struck.
The driver of the unmarked car which hit him is under criminal investigation but there have been no arrests.
On 7 May, dozens of angry protesters gathered outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes to demand "justice" and answers.
Speaking after a meeting with Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dobinson, Mr Hölscher-Ermert said the force needed to take action "to show they are doing something about this and that there are consequences to killing people."
He said the officers involved should not be working and "that's coming from everybody, not just me, but every member of our community. It can't go on."
ACC Dobinson said: "The driver of the car is being investigated for death by dangerous driving and for potential gross misconduct at this early stage of the investigation.
"He has not undertaken duties since the incident and is subject to restricted duties that are not public-facing pending the outcome of the investigation.
"Suspension under police regulations was considered and will be regularly reviewed in line with policy."