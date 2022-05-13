Lewes Castle: Risk of further collapse to boundary wall
Properties that are overlooked by Lewes Castle have been evacuated as a wall is in danger of collapsing.
The council have been alerted to "possible movement" of the wall - which previously fell into a house in 2019 - and a bow in its structure is visible.
A report from structural experts confirmed the wall overlooking Mount Cottages could collapse.
Lewes District Council said the houses must remain empty while further assessments are carried out.
A spokesman added: "The council is offering full support, including accommodation, to all those affected by these developments.
"These are precautionary measures until we are satisfied that there is no risk to residents in the area."