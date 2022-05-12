Jessie Earl: Coroner records verdict of unlawful killing
An art student found dead more than 30 years ago was unlawfully killed, an inquest has concluded.
The body of Jessie Earl, 22, was found in 1989 near Beachy Head, East Sussex, nine years after she disappeared.
An inquest at the time recorded an open verdict.
A second inquest took place after a long campaign by Ms Earl's family, who Sussex assistant coroner James Healy-Pratt said had suffered "a serious miscarriage of justice".
The inquest heard that Miss Earl's body was found with no clothes, except for a knotted brown bra.
'Victim of crime'
Sussex Police had treated Miss Earl's death as suspicious, but in 2000, after forensic, scene, witness and pathology inquiries, her death was recorded as murder.
This week the inquest heard original evidence, including that the bra had likely been destroyed due to the case not being considered a murder investigation in the first instance.
Former Sussex Police Det Sgt Anne Capon told the hearing: "It was always my opinion that Jessie was murdered."
The now-retired head of major crimes at Sussex Police, Emma Heaton, who reviewed the case in 2019, also gave evidence, and said: "I think she was a victim of crime".