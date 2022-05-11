Florence Nightingale letter goes on display in Chichester
- Published
An original letter by Florence Nightingale has gone on display to mark International Nursing Day.
In the letter from 1872 the nursing pioneer wrote about her poor health following her return from the Crimean War.
The letter was found in the University of Chichester's archives.
The 62-year-old also wrote about her support for the Suffragettes and Louise Hubbard's campaign for a female teacher training college on the south coast.
The University of Chichester first opened to students in 1840, and changed to training women in 1873 after the success of the campaign by Ms Hubbard and the Suffragettes.
Ms Nightingale wrote in the letter to Ms Hubbard: "In the crush and drive of ever increasing and pressing business and of ever increasing illness (I am entirely a prisoner to my room) - will you excuse a too thoro reply to your questions?
"To supply some of our School mistresses from among poor gentlewomen with the view of carrying arising rustic young girls and town and village children better family habits by way of example in one of the most useful plans I know - and will be of inconceivable advantage, if sensibly carried out, not only to the Schools but to the gentlewomen - I hope, trust and believe that it will succeed.
"I wish you God speed with all my heart and soul - and pray believe me, Madam, (Tho' in great press of business and illness), ever your faithful servant, Florence Nightingale."
The handwritten note, which was found in a "near-pristine condition", has gone on display for the first time by the University of Chichester.
Dr Nita Muir, head of the university's new School of Nursing and Allied Health, said: "The letter epitomises all that Nightingale stood for - boundless compassion for the right causes and championing social reform.
"It is a remarkable find and is completely unspoiled, despite spending the last 140 years in an old scrapbook which belonged to the famed women's rights campaigner Louisa Hubbard."