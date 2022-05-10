Peacehaven: Father seeks apology for son killed by police car
- Published
The father of a man who died after he was struck by a police car has demanded an apology.
Jens Hölscher-Ermert wants the officers involved to be removed from duty.
A police officer is under criminal investigation over the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on 30 April.
Sussex Police said the officer had been placed on restricted duties. The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said the officer was also being investigated for "potential gross misconduct".
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert was driving an Audi that was being pursued by a police car, the IOPC said.
When the pursuit ended, Mr Hölscher-Ermert left the Audi and was hit moments later by a different police car. He died at the scene.
Speaking on Today on BBC Radio 4 Arthur Hölscher-Ermert's father, Jens, said: "I am absolutely upset about the fact that the officers in question are still on duty.
"I would believe that if another member of society runs over somebody there would be an arrest - but there's no arrest, not even a suspension.
"I find it absolutely scandalous. I believed that the UK is a civilised society which has a very respected police force."
Dozens of angry protesters gathered outside Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Saturday.
There were angry chants of "justice for Arthur" and "we want answers".
Mr Hölscher-Ermert added: "It's unjust. So far no justice has been done.
"Police have not been in touch with any apology. I find it difficult to carry on."