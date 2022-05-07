Peacehaven: Fatal crash video footage reviewed by watchdog
- Published
Video footage from the night a man was killed when he was struck by a police car has been examined by a watchdog.
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was driving an Audi pursued by a police car in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on 30 April, before he got out and was hit by an unmarked car, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The IOPC said it was aware of reports claiming he had then been handcuffed.
It said so far it had "not seen evidence this was the case".
The watchdog said Mr Hölscher-Ermert was hit by the unmarked police car on the A259 near the junction of Dorothy Avenue just after 23:10 BST, moments after leaving the Audi following the end of the police pursuit.
He died at the scene.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: "We have met with Arthur's family to update them on our inquiries and reassure them that a thorough and robust independent investigation will be carried out to establish what happened.
"We are aware of speculation and comment that Arthur may have been handcuffed immediately after the collision.
"In the police body-worn video footage we have reviewed to date, we have not seen evidence that this was the case."
'Tragic and distressing'
Sussex Police earlier said the driver of the unmarked police car which struck Mr Hoelscher-Ermert was under criminal investigation "for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving" but has not been arrested.
The officer is also being investigated for potential gross misconduct, the IOPC said.
Supt James Collis of Sussex Police said: "This is a fast-paced investigation and while there has been much speculation, it is vital that all of the facts of the case can be fully, fairly and objectively investigated by the IOPC.
"This is a tragic incident and distressing for Mr Hoelscher-Ermert's family and friends.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."