Sussex election results 2022: Labour wins control of Worthing for first time
- Published
Labour has taken control of Worthing Borough Council for the first time.
Going into the election the Conservatives ran a minority administration.
Elsewhere in Sussex, Labour took control overall control of Crawley Borough Council, where it had run a minority administration.
The Conservatives held Adur District Council, with Labour losing ground in Hastings, a council on which it held a majority before Thursday.
Dr Rebecca Cooper, leader of Worthing Labour group, said her party won due to a "perfect storm of very strong community activism, demographic change, local Conservative complacency and the national picture".
Hove's Labour MP Peter Kyle tweeted his party's success in Worthing was "proof that Labour is reconnecting to traditional coastal communities".
Four councils across East and West Sussex held elections this year, with results also due in later this afternoon at Adur District Council.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the election results in my area?
- GUIDE: What do the results mean so far?
- NOTIFICATIONS: Sign up for Northern Ireland election alerts