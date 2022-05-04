Peacehaven: Family call for answers after fatal police car crash
- Published
The family of a man who was killed after being struck by a police car are calling for answers and justice.
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was hit on the A259 near the junction of Dorothy Avenue, in Peacehaven, East Sussex, just after 23:10 BST on Saturday.
His father Prof Jens Hölscher said: "This is not something you can accept."
The death has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.
Prof Hölscher, who lectures at the University of Bournemouth in Dorset, added: "I think the police did make a serious mistake and something has to be the consequence.
"It is unacceptable and they need to be penalised for it, and quite seriously.
"Apparently there was some sort of chase involving two or three cars, we will find out anyway somehow but they should be proactive, they should come here, apologise and explain."
Mr Hölscher-Ermert's brother Karl said he heard the news from his father.
"He had a phone call from Dorset Police at four o'clock in the morning, just to say my brother had died in a road traffic accident. That was it. Phone down," he said.
"I want answers and we're not getting them. It's as simple as that."
Sussex Police said it was "fully co-operating with the IOPC to ensure a full and fair investigation".
Ch Supt Jo Banks added: "The IOPC are liaising with the family and as such we are unable to provide further information."
The force said its thoughts were with the family and asked anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.