Crawley crash: Tributes paid to woman who died in car park
The mother of a woman who died in a crash in a car park has paid tribute to her "bright, bubbly" daughter.
Leonie Grace Jones, 18, was killed in a crash in Gossops Green which saw two men, aged 20 and 21, arrested for multiple offences, including death by dangerous driving.
Her mother, Carmel Richards, said Leonie would "forever hold a place in our hearts."
Mrs Richards said: "She always had a sparkle in her beautiful blue eyes.
"She wanted to travel and to become a beautician to run her own business."
Mrs Richards said her daughter "would always go that extra mile" for her friends and family.
The two men arrested following the crash have both been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Sussex Police are keen to speak to people in another vehicle that left the scene immediately after the incident and are appealing for witnesses.