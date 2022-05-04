Sue Addis murder trial: Accused grandson 'was mentally ill'
A teenager who killed his grandmother was suffering with mental health problems, Lewes Crown Court has heard.
Pietro Addis, 19, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, is on trial for the murder of Sue Addis, a well-known restaurant owner in Brighton.
She was stabbed 17 times as she lay in the bath at her Withdean home in Brighton in January 2021
Her grandson admits killing her but denies murder due to diminished responsibility.
On Wednesday, a statement was read out from Mr Addis's best friend George Cameron, who described the changes he had seen in his friend in the months before he killed his grandmother.
He said Mr Addis had been very popular, with many friends, but that had changed and he felt isolated.
"He became very negative, despondent with life. He told me he was growing apart from his friends," he said.
Mr Cameron also said he felt Mr Addis was struggling with depression or schizophrenia.
He said Mr Addis had found it a struggle even to put his skateboarding helmet on, which would reduce him to tears, and that he had been taking Xanax and cannabis "to heal the pain".
He said: "I told him he should get help instead of taking drugs."
Describing his thoughts when he heard what had happened with Mr Addis's grandmother, he said Mr Addis had "really liked his Nan".
He said: "Out of all his family he loved her the most and that's why it was such a shock. The Pietro I know is not the Pietro who did this."
The court has already heard Mr Addis does not deny killing his grandmother, but whether or not it was murder will turn on his frame of mind and whether his responsibility was diminished at the time.
Two psychiatrists are giving evidence - one for the defence and one for the prosecution.
Dr Peter Misch, appearing for the defence, said before the killing there was evidence of multiple sources describing a change in his functioning in his mental state.
He said Mr Addis had paranoid thoughts and a feeling or belief that his grandmother meant him harm.
He said: "The overall picture I formed is that he was in an abnormal mental state at that time.
"On the balance of probabilities his mental state was such that he was in a psychotic state and did not have a full understanding of the reality of the situation."
Dr Misch also said Mr Addis had become paranoid about five months before the incident, and had trouble sleeping.
The court heard Mr Addis had said to Dr Misch, about his grandmother: "It became psycho. She was being really weird. She was going to kill me. She was being threatening."
The trial continues.