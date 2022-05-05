Peacehaven: PC faces criminal investigation over fatal crash
- Published
A police officer is under criminal investigation over the death of a pedestrian who was killed when he was struck by a police car.
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, was hit on the A259 near the junction of Dorothy Avenue, in Peacehaven, East Sussex, just after 23:10 BST on Saturday.
Sussex Police said the officer was under investigation "for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving".
The force added the case would be dealt with "fairly and objectively".
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer would also be investigated for "potential gross misconduct".
Investigators will decide whether to refer a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) once the inquiry has finished, an IOPC spokesperson said.
Mr Hölscher-Ermert was driving an Audi that was being pursued by a police car, the IOPC said.
When the pursuit ended, Mr Hölscher-Ermert left the Audi and was hit moments later by a different police car. He died at the scene.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: "We understand the concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure everyone that we will carry out a thorough and independent investigation to establish exactly what happened and why."
Police said the officer had been placed on restricted duties.
Supt James Collis added: "We are providing every assistance to the IOPC to allow for a thorough investigation and for the family to receive the answers they need."