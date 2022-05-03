Man threatened MP Peter Kyle in gallows protest, court told
A man threatened a Labour MP by holding up a makeshift gallows with a noose outside Parliament, Westminster magistrates have heard.
Lance O'Connor, 57, of Plaistow, east London, denies targeting Hove MP Peter Kyle with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress in October last year.
The court heard Mr O'Connor said to the MP: "This is what we do to traitors."
Mr Kyle said he felt "threatened", especially after the murder of Sir David Amess a week earlier.
Giving evidence, Mr Kyle said: "The word 'traitor' was being used and then when I looked across the road again, a man said: 'This is what we do with traitors'."
'Ran back to office'
Mr Kyle said he also saw the man pointing up to the noose and took a photo which he later posted on Twitter, and was shown to the court.
He said he then ran back to his office as he saw the action as a "direct threat to myself and a direct threat to other Members of Parliament".
Mr Kyle said that after the death of Sir David: "There was an atmosphere around Westminster that was chilling, so to see that was horrifying."
Defending, Martin Smith asked Mr Kyle if he had spoken to the defendant, but Mr Kyle denied having any conversation with Mr O'Connor and said MPs were trained not to engage with threatening protesters.
Asked if he knew for certain whether the defendant said the words "this is what we do to traitors", Mr Kyle replied: "To the best of my knowledge."
'Bit of plastic'
Mr O'Connor, who appeared in court holding a walking stick with a noose attached, said he did not know Mr Kyle was an MP.
He said he had been protesting about "draconian" lockdown measures in force at the time.
He said Mr Kyle came up to him and asked if he thought it was appropriate, to which he replied: "What I think is inappropriate is the draconian measures the people in Parliament have made."
He said he built the object "as a statement to the government that treason is still punishable by the gallows".
Prosecuting, Alex Alawode, pressed him on the gallows being "threatening" as an "instrument of execution".
Mr O'Connor said it was a symbol, continuing: "It is a bit of plastic, how am I going to hang anybody with a bit of plastic?"
Asked if he thought the protest would cause distress after Sir David's death, Mr O'Connor said: "I did not."
He repeatedly answered "I totally refute that allegation" when asked if he had called Mr Kyle's name, used the word "traitor", or intended to threaten the MP.
The trial continues.