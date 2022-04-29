Ukraine: Army vet Major Mick, 81, sets sail on Tintanic II
- Published
A retired army major has begun his latest challenge in a homemade tin boat to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.
Michael Stanley, known as Major Mick, is taking to the seas and rivers of southern England on his boat, dubbed Tintanic II.
He previously completed 100 miles rowing along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.
The 81-year-old set off on Friday and said he was "having lots of fun".
Dressed in a Union Jack suit, Mr Stanley left Chichester Yacht Club at Birdham, West Sussex, for the first leg of his challenge on board his boat, which was decked out in Ukrainian flags.
Mr Stanley, who has previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, is now hoping to collect at least £5,000 for Children on the Edge, a charity based in Moldova and Romania supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.
Further trips will include the Beaulieu river in the New Forest, the River Medina on the Isle of Wight and the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London.
The veteran, based in Chichester, West Sussex, sold his original boat for £480 for charity.
Mr Stanley, who served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, said: "Having done the canals, I want to do something a bit more salty, a bit more edgy, so this year I am taking to the sea.
"I really enjoy talking to people when I'm out and about."
Describing his motivation to support Ukrainian refugees, he said: "We have seen such terrible pictures on the television and people are in absolute dire straits and anything I can do to help in a very small way will go some way to helping."
Mr Stanley said he had an open target of about 50 miles for the challenge, depending on the weather.