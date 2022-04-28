A23 closed in Bolney after sewage tanker overturns
- Published
A sewage tanker has overturned on a main road near Bolney.
A section of the southbound carriageway of the A23 was closed by police after the vehicle overturned at about 10.30 BST, causing some local congestion.
The road is closed between the A272 (Bolney) and the A2300 (Hickstead), according to Highways South East.
Paramedics and fire crews attended the scene. The road is likely to be closed for the next few hours, and diversions have been put in place.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.