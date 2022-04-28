Memorial unveiled in Newhaven to fishermen lost at sea
A memorial to six fisherman who died off the Sussex coast has been unveiled.
The Newhaven Fishermen's Memorial was erected following a campaign partly coordinated by the family of Robert Morley, who drowned when his vessel, the Joanna C, sank in November 2020.
The sculpture, which cost £13,000 to construct, was unveiled on what would have been his 40th birthday.
His mother, Jackie Woolford, described the memorial as "special".
It stands on the edge of the port of Newhaven, alongside the River Ouse, where fishing boats come in from the sea.
Mr Morley, who was born in Newhaven but had moved to Pembrokeshire, was one of two crew members who drowned when his ship sank.
The body of Adam Harper, from Brixham, Devon, was found five days later, while captain Dave Bickerstaff was rescued from the water.
Mr Morley's body was recovered from the sea near Bexhill in December 2020, three weeks after the Joanna C sank.
His mother, Jackie Woolford, said the memorial was "really, really good".
"I don't think you can get anything more special than this," she added.
"Robert would be chuffed."
The other four men who are commemorated with the sculpture are Darren Brown, from Newhaven who fell overboard on Our Sarah Jane in 2016, and Joe Bowen, Andrew Penfold and John Ship who died when the Sylvia Marita sank in 1979.
The memorial is 1.2m (4ft) in diameter and is made from galvanised steel, stainless steel and copper.
It was the work of local artist Christian Funnell.
He said: "I was honoured to be asked. I have a long association with the sea.
"I wanted something energetic, so chose a ball filled with fish with a net round it."