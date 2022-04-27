Former Sussex Police sergeant convicted of assaulting girl
- Published
A former Sussex Police sergeant has been found guilty of assaulting a girl who had been arrested and was in police custody in Chichester.
Ian Cheesman, 53, had denied assaulting the girl by beating last April but was found guilty by Portsmouth magistrates.
He was given a 12-month community order, 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £720 costs on Tuesday.
Sussex Police said its professional standards department was now considering misconduct proceedings.
The force said the matter had been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which had directed that the professional standards department should carry out a local investigation.
Cheesman was suspended from duty, but has since retired from the force.
Det Supt Rachel Carr said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.
"The force's professional standards department will now consider misconduct proceedings following the result of the court case."