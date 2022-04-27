Katie Price in court over 'restraint order breach'
Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price has appeared before magistrates in Crawley charged with breaching a restraining order.
The 43-year-old is accused of breaching a restraining order against ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancee Michelle Penticost on 21 January.
Ms Price, from West Sussex, pleaded not guilty and requested a Crown Court trial.
She was ordered to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 25 May.
She was given bail with the condition that she has no direct or indirect contact with Ms Penticost.
