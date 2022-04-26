Crawley crash: Two men arrested after teen dies in collision
- Published
Two men have been arrested after an 18-year-old woman died in a crash.
The men, aged 20 and 21, were held at a car park in the Gossops Green area after 02:40 BST on Monday.
They have since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
They were arrested for suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, and driving while over the drink and drug prescribed limits.
The 20-year-old man was also arrested for possession of a Class B drug.
The woman's next of kin have been informed.
Sussex police say anyone who witnessed what happened or has footage should contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.