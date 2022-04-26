Wealden bin strike: Workers set for action as pay deal rejected
A bin strike in the Wealden area of East Sussex is set to go ahead after union members rejected a pay offer.
The industrial action, which affects workers employed by Biffa, was originally due to start on Monday.
The GMB union suspended its action after an improved pay deal was put forward by the council contractor.
However, it said 93% of workers had voted against it and the strike would begin on 2 May.
GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said the action would last for at least two weeks.
He said a letter sent to staff had "sealed the decision" to strike as members were angered by not only a "poor offer" but also by Biffa's "lack of engagement and negotiation" with their chosen representatives.
"We will of course meet with management to talk at any time, but let's hope that if we do, it's meaningful this time," he added.
Wealden District Council has been approached for a statement.