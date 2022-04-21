Abubaker Deghayes jailed for encouraging 'jihad by sword'
- Published
A man who called for jihad "by sword" in a speech at a Brighton mosque has been jailed for four years for encouraging terrorism.
Abubaker Deghayes, 54, from Saltdean, East Sussex, was convicted at an earlier hearing at the Old Bailey.
He addressed about 50 worshippers, including children, at the Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre on 1 November 2020 after evening prayers.
Deghayes was seen to make a stabbing gesture when talking about jihad.
Sentencing Deghayes, Judge Nigel Lickley described his actions as "reckless" rather than intentional.
He said his comments came at the end of a speech that was not rehearsed.
He told Deghayes: "You said at that point you were 'rolling with the speech'. I take that to mean that you got carried away by the audience."
The judge said there was no evidence that Deghayes had been in a position of authority or influence in the mosque and he had abused that position - but his statement had been "made recklessly" widely to an audience.
The court heard the audience included fathers and their school-age sons who, as such, could be considered "vulnerable".
Sons fought in Syria
Deghayes, originally from Libya, had denied wrongdoing and said he was explaining the meaning of jihad by the sword as self-defence.
Two of his teenage sons, Abdullah and Jaffar, were killed fighting in Syria.
In August 2018, Deghayes was jailed for attempting to intimidate a witness in a court case against him.
Another son, Abdul, was killed by a convicted drug dealer in February 2019.
Amer, another son and former finance student who also travelled to Syria, is understood to be continuing to fight for the cause.
Prosecutor Ben Lloyd had told jurors Deghayes's speech was not given "innocently or naively".
He said: "The prosecution case is clear. By the defendant's words and gestures he was encouraging people to undertake violent jihad.
"The defendant's speech demonstrates him to be an Islamic extremist. He is someone who believes in the use of violence in the cause of Islam."