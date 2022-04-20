Sue Addis murder trial: Teen stabbed grandmother in bath, court told
- Published
A teenager accused of stabbing his grandmother in the bath called police to turn himself in and said "there's been a murder", a jury has heard.
Sue Addis, a well-known charity fundraiser who owned Donatello's restaurant in Brighton, was found dead at her Withdean home in January 2021.
The 69-year-old had been stabbed 17 times, Lewes Crown Court heard.
Pietro Addis, 19, of Radinden Manor Road, Hove, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Opening the case, prosecutor Rossano Scamardella QC, said Mr Addis dialled 999 shortly before 19:00 GMT on 7 January 2021 and said: "I'm calling to turn myself in."
When the operator called back and asked what he had done, Mr Addis said his grandmother had been killed, the court was told.
Jurors heard police went to the house and found Mrs Addis "naked in blood-stained water".
Officers recovered three knives; a large knife on the bathmat, a smaller knife underneath Mrs Addis's body and a third knife inside a jacket found in Mr Addis's bedroom, the court heard.
The court heard Mr Addis's parents had split up not long after he was born and his mother died when he was six.
Mr Scamardella said Mr Addis was brought up by his father but Mrs Addis "featured prominently in his upbringing and assumed a maternal role".
'Family argument'
He said Mr Addis had problems with concentration from an early age and at college in 2018 was diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed an amphetamine-based medication called Elvanse.
Mr Scamardella said: "This appeared to have a positive impact on Pietro's levels of concentration and focus. However, Pietro was later to tell the psychiatrists that he relied on the ADHD medication to perform even routine daily functions."
In the summer of 2019, Mr Addis began smoking cannabis, the court heard.
Jurors heard Mr Addis's family became worried about his behaviour in 2020 after he withdrew from friendship groups, spent almost all his day in his room on the phone, and stopped going to work and college.
The jury was told matters came to a head just before Christmas and, following an argument with his stepmother, Mr Addis was asked to leave his father's home and move in with his grandmother, but "within a little over a week he had killed her".
Jurors heard Mr Addis, after his arrest, was assessed by a clinical nurse specialist who found "no evidence of thought disorder, paranoia or delusional thinking during assessment".
Mr Scamardella said Mr Addis was assessed with great care and there was no sign of psychosis.
The court heard a number of psychiatrists assessed Mr Addis and two would give evidence in the trial.
The case continues.