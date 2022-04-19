Portslade: Appeal after fatal motorcycle crash

The crash involved two motorbikes and a car in Fox Way

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving another bike and a car in Portslade, East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Fox Way at 16:35 BST on Saturday.

Two motorcycles, a Suzuki GSX 750 and a Kawasaki 600, and a brown Mitsubishi Outlander had crashed.

One of the motorcyclists, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Sussex Police officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area beforehand.

