Wealden bin strike: Biffa refuse workers set to strike over pay
Refuse workers employed by Biffa in the Wealden area of East Sussex are set to go on strike in a dispute over pay, a union has announced.
The GMB said almost 65,000 households will be affected by a two-week strike scheduled to begin on 25 April.
Gary Palmer, GMB regional organiser, said workers were unhappy with a pay deal they had been offered.
Wealden District Council said Biffa was in discussion with the GMB "to try to resolve this dispute".
Mr Palmer said workers deserve better pay after working throughout the pandemic.
"Members are unhappy with the pay deal they have been offered," he added.
"Based on the vital work they have been doing throughout the various lockdowns and on market rates, they believe that they deserve a more significant pay uplift."
He said the council still had time to prevent the action and urged it to "get around the negotiating table".
'Disruption to services'
A council statement said: "Biffa is in discussion with the GMB union to try to resolve this dispute ahead of the intended strike action.
"Should Biffa and the GMB not reach an agreement there may be some disruption to services."
The strike is scheduled for an initial two weeks but further action is possible if talks are not productive, the union said.