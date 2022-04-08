Dog stolen from Rye kennels reunited with owners
A dog stolen from a kennels in a night-time raid has been found safe and well.
Ollie, a 17-month-old male, tan-coloured cocker spaniel, was found crying at the back door of a house in Brands Hatch, Kent, on Thursday - 45 miles from where he'd been stolen.
A police inquiry was launched after the dog was stolen from a kennels in Rye, East Sussex, the previous Thursday.
Ollie has now been returned to his "delighted" and "over the moon" owners in Rye, Mark and Paula Fletcher.
The couple had been on holiday in Brazil when they heard about the night-time theft of their dog from Broad Oak Kennels, in Udimore Road, Rye.
Ms Fletcher said: "I couldn't stop crying. It was simply the worst news ever."
News of Ollie's week-long disappearance had been shared widely online and on social media.
Ms Fletcher added: "The lady who found Ollie recognised him from the Facebook campaign and rang Sussex Police whose rural team brought him home.
"It is incredible to be reunited. He leapt into my arms and I just hugged him so tight.
"I'm so grateful to that lady that recognised him and contacted the police."