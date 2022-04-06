Brook House: Watchdog calls for time limit on migrant detention
A watchdog has called for a time limit on immigration detention, during an inquiry into abuses at Brook House.
The inquiry into mistreatment at the immigration removal centre near Gatwick Airport follows investigations triggered by Panorama in 2017.
Jonathan Dixey, from the Independent Monitoring Board, said detainment had a "profound impact" on people.
He also said some frontline managers "accepted or colluded" in the abuse at the centre.
The inquiry previously heard that detainees were "frustrated" and "saw themselves in ever-spiralling circles" because of uncertainty over when they would leave the facility.
Former detainees who gave evidence had their identities protected with cyphers during the inquiry.
'Reprehensible'
Mr Dixey said the evidence of physical, verbal and emotional abuse against them was "reprehensible".
He added: "It is difficult to accept behaviour as limited to a small number of junior staff.
"The evidence clearly suggests that some frontline managers accepted or colluded with this behaviour and that senior management did not exercise appropriate oversight."
The board (IMB) noted high levels of self-harm and suicide attempts in a report published last year, but failed to identify abuse during 2017.
Mr Dixey said there was a misconception amongst detainees that a complaint could prejudice their immigration status or lead to reprisals.
There was also a lack of awareness of the IMB, and a misconception the IMB was part of the centre's management, the inquiry heard.
"The IMB is working hard to address these barriers," Mr Dixey said.
He called for the inquiry to make specific recommendations, including giving detained people access to "meaningful support in dealing with those in the Home Office who are making decisions affecting their lives".
This, he said, should include legal advice, case workers being on site, improved telephone reception, internet facilities and access to interpreters.
He added: "Because of the profound impact which detainment has on individuals, a time limit for immigration detention should be introduced."
'Respect and dignity'
Phase Two of the inquiry was concluded on Wednesday, with a timetable for the next stage yet to be released.
Kate Eves, chair of the inquiry, said: "At the very centre of this inquiry are the men who were detained at Brook House.
"Behind each and every one of the cyphers is a human being who should have been treated with respect and dignity.
"Neither I or the wider inquiry have lost sight of that."